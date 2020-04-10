To the editor — Some say "Every cloud has a silver lining" or "All things happen for a reason." Maybe the pandemic will teach the U.S. to reduce or end dependence on China and other countries for medical supplies and many other items.
The New York governor in a daily briefing recently said, ironically, that he was expecting a large shipment of medical masks from China. The president said in a March 29 briefing that UPS and/or FedEx were bringing in 50 planeloads with nearly 2 million masks and gowns, more than 10 million gloves, and more than 70,000 thermometers from other countries.
When will this country wake up and end this insanity? This will never happen unless we are willing to pay more for some items. We cannot compete with the low wages third world countries pay compared to here. Corporate profits rule this country, not America first.
The U.S. must become a net exporter of goods, not a net importer. The MAGA theme of the last election has, so far, not happened. Will we never learn?
ALAN JONES
Yakima