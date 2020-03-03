To the editor — The climate summit in Paris has struggled with including nuclear energy in our path forward. The International Energy Agency suggested that the world’s nuclear capacity needs to double by 2050 to limit global warming. Pro-nuclear nations like France, Russia and China are listening. We are not.
Twelve U.S. reactors will be retired in the next seven years. The East Coast will be the first to feel the impact. Two nuclear power facilities reside on the West Coast. One of those two is scheduled for shutdown in 2025.
We’re talking about removing dams.
Solar and wind fall short in providing the large energy output of a reactor. We have reactor designs that will burn the recycled spent fuel stored in above-ground casks at every nuclear facility in the U.S. Yet we continue to convert coal-fired plants to natural gas (a fossil fuel) and build natural gas plants burning gas at about a 60% efficiency with a carbon footprint.
Our best construction schedule for a pressure water reactor was about 99 months. That’s a little over 8 years.
If nuclear is going to be in our future, we probably should get started.
PATRICK RAY
Yakima