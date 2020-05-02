To the editor — I’m an “essential” worker. While I can understand the opinions of people yelling at the sky for others to stay home, as it applies to me, I respectfully disagree with you.
For six to eight hours a day I’m part of the invisible army keeping your world running. You have no problem with me being exposed to dozens of locations a day across the Valley to help keep the world running the way most people want it to be. Yet the minute I hit the clock at the end of my shift, God forbid, I had better get home and stay home. I’ve had to cancel my vacations for this year and now envision a summer sweating my guts out with virtually nothing to look forward to.
So, as for me, I’m going to be out and about on my time as much as I can because y’all have no problem with it when it’s on yours.
ANDREW SCHMIDT
Yakima