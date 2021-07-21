To the editor — Since the “Big Lie” continues to linger like a foul stench, I have a question for those who still believe it.
If the 2020 election was rigged so that Trump would lose, why didn’t the nefarious scoundrels who supposedly rigged it also ensure that the Democrats won a larger majority in the Senate (as was predicted) and expand their majority in the House (it was narrowed)?
Perhaps your group has considered this and is just being intellectually dishonest, but I think it is more likely you don’t have the intellect to ponder the question. Logical thinking does not appear to be your strong suit.
JEFF THOMAS
Selah