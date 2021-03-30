To the editor — It was pretty devastating watching President Biden sign all of those executive orders. All because he and the controlling Democrats hate so much. And that hate is aimed at Donald Trump. All for revenge, with no thought for the American people. That is no way to unite our country, but we know that he just said he wanted to unite us because it would make him look like such a nice fellow.
It will be a miracle if our country survives all the trauma that he has caused with immigration, the job loses, and the awakening of the foreign giants, who now are more determined than ever to take advantage of his foolishness. But I do believe in miracles and will continue to pray for our country, and for the courage of those who are still fighting the fight for the good of our country.
LINDA FROST
Selah