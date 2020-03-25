To the editor — Please don't hoard. Keep your brains and dignity intact. I recently saw a mother checking out with 6 half-gallons of chocolate milk in her cart. Really? The bacon, sour cream and frozen pizzas sections were stripped. Maybe people would rather die of heart disease than chance an exposure to a virus they are very likely to live through? I noticed the fresh produce section had plenty to offer.
And toilet paper. People, this is a respiratory virus, not a diarrheal disease. If you need scores of rolls of toilet paper for a two-week possible quarantine, you need to see a doctor. Let's work together to help everyone get through this. Greed and hysteria help nothing.
PATTY TATE
Yakima