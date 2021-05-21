If Congress acts, we can cut child poverty dramatically
To the editor — We can cut child poverty in half — permanently.
The Biden administration just proposed extending support for workers and families enacted earlier this year, by making permanent both an increase to the Earned Income Tax Credit for younger workers and others not raising children and an expansion of the full Child Tax Credit to all low-income families.
He also proposes extending the increased CTC amount ($3,000-plus per child) until 2025.
These steps are important, but Congress must make all the CTC changes permanent, including the credit increase. Columbia University estimates this new CTC will cut child poverty by 45 percent! We can pay for this by asking the wealthy and corporations to finally pay their fair share.
If you could cut child poverty in half, why would you not do it? I urge our representatives and senators to make the new CTC and EITC provisions at 2021 levels permanent in recovery legislation.
AMANDA DICKINSON
Yakima
Yakima City Council made the right call on carbon vote
To the editor — We want to thank the Yakima City Council for their leadership in unanimously endorsing the federal Energy and Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act at the May 18 Yakima City Council meeting.
Carbon pollution is changing our climate but it also accounts for 7 million deaths worldwide every year, as the April National Geographic article highlights.(National Geographic Article)
Using market forces, not government regulation, this policy will reduce America’s carbon pollution to net zero by 2050. It puts a fee on carbon pollution, creating a level playing field for clean energy. The money collected from carbon fees goes to Americans in the form of a monthly ‘carbon cash back’ payment so that everyone can afford the transition. With cleaner air, 4.5 million lives will be saved over 50 years (data sources link).
There is growing consensus that carbon pollution is a not a partisan issue and working together is the only way we’re going to solve it. Seventy-five percent of Republicans under 40 support the carbon fee and dividend approach.(Polling).
We don’t believe that the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act is the whole solution for climate change but it’s the most pragmatic, most effective first step.
Russell Maier
MD, FAAFP
Sara Cate
MD, MPH