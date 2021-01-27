To the editor — The U.S. House impeached President Trump for "inciting an insurrection," capping the left's four-year campaign to purge our republic (not democracy) of Trump (his supporters are next).
The left's coup enlisted weak RINOs. With Trump gone, the left can again raise taxes, overregulate people, destroy borders, disarm Americans and keep abortion factories humming.
Dan Newhouse joined Soviet-style leftists who routinely (and hypocritically) protect leftist domestic terrorists (e.g., Antifa's yearlong siege in Portland) while slandering Trump supporters for minor misdeeds, labeling them as racists or bigots, all while ignoring massive historical racism on the left. Newhouse's faint heart fed the intolerant left's lust for the president's head and cemented a political caste system where left and right are judged unequally.
Newhouse joined Pelosi, Nadler, Schiff, Maxine, Swalwell, Omar and AOC to destroy Trump. Dan let emotion, not reason, guide him. "Insurrection"? A fool would believe Trump meant to overthrow government by force. Insurrections require planning, coordination, personnel, etc. If anyone incited insurrection, it was the left over the past four years.
The swamp (the left, the political establishment, media and RINOs) hate Trump. They hold power and ended Trump. The myopic rejoice. Our republic declines. This is your legacy, Dan.
SCOTT BRUMBACK
Yakima