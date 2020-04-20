To the editor — A bit of virus history: Dr. Albert Sabin explained to me the difference between Dr. Salk's polio vaccine and his. Salk used a killed virus, whereas Sabin used an attenuated (live) virus to develop his vaccine. The attenuated approach was considered more conventional at the time and was the polio vaccine authorized by the U.S. government for national use. The attenuated virus could also help immunize others than the recipient, although there was a risk of an occasional full-strength infection. The risk was considered very low by both the government and Sabin, given the benefit of broadened immunity.
The recent news of potential "herd immunity," a phrase I had not been familiar with, sounds very similar.
PHIL LAMB
Yakima