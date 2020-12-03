To the editor — As long as humankind endures and its people draw breath, there will always be an element that will treasure ignorance.
The problem is that they are recruiting an abundance of others who are fearful of the truth. Our existence is rife with entanglements of confusion and disenfranchisement when we fail to seek the truth. The truth shall set us free! No truth, no freedom. Know truth, know freedom.
Seventy-five years ago, the world declared that never again would we face the horrors of the Third Reich.
Germany's economy was in ruin. Hitler finagled his way to become chancellor, mesmerized the nation, established socialism, and replaced journalists who presented both sides of the issue -- with propaganda agents. Socialized medicine absorbed so much money there was none left for research, the people who belonged to the race that Hitler had imagined to be the root of Germany's problems were rounded up for annihilation, the citizens agreed to register their weapons so the government could discern between criminals and law abiding citizenry, and then the Nazis confiscated their guns before enacting their ultimate criteria.
George Santayana is known for the aphorism, "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it."
MICK PHILLIPS
Yakima