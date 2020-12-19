To the editor — What would the world look like if economic policies were based on the well-being of all of us who inhabit the planet? This is a unique point of view not shared by all economists.
Abhijit V. Banerjee and Esther Duflo, the authors of "Good Economics for Hard Times" and professors at MIT, expand on this way of looking at global economics in their book. I felt as though I was taking Economics 101 as I read an assessment of present conditions and possible responses and how the world works or not. They cite different experiments that set up expectations and how that skews the results.
The authors are appealing to all of us and say that good economics alone can’t save us, that addressing humanity as an integral part of any economic policy makes sense. They call to action those of us who want a better world for all.
With the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Jan. 20 bringing a new chapter in the life of our fragile democracy, we will benefit from thoughtful administration. With so many wise and competent people accepting positions in the government, we should be confident that all of us will be well-served. Our responsibility is to consider our role in supporting and defending democracy in the land that we love through unselfishness and humane behavior.
BETTY VAN RYDER
Yakima