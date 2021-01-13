To the editor — We all have had careers in business and industries that have their busy times of the year. Tax accountants are busiest the first few months of the year. Harvests can last from one to six months. Retailers get really busy several months before Christmas, and on it goes.
Now expand those busy times to 10 months and counting ... no end in sight. And just for grins, throw in the numbers 24/7. Once you do that, you are describing our folks in the health care industry as they continue on the front lines fighting this disease for all of us. I am not telling you anything you don't already know, but I think it is good to keep mentioning their dedication so we never forget. There are Doctors, nurses, technicians, supply departments, maintenance departments and housekeeping, just to name a few of those who team up to keep us save and help fight this virus.
With all the rules in place of masking, social distancing, no handshakes and no hugging, about the only thing we can do is go hug a tree. So, what the heck, go hug a tree and thank your health care people for all they do.
RON ROCKSTROM
Yakima