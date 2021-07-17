To the editor — Experience, they say, keeps a dear school. That is no doubt true, as those who listen to wise counsel save themselves pain and suffering that those who will not listen must often endure.
Remarkably, many who will not listen often ignore the lessons of their experiences as well. We all know that we put on pounds when we eat more calories than we burn, but many continue eating until they become obese. Everyone knows that smoking tobacco and marijuana and drinking alcohol have negative health consequences, but these industries continue to thrive.
Who doubts that a sedentary lifestyle weakens muscles and results in creeping immobility? But that recliner is oh so comfortable! If we sit long enough, we know that we will one day be unable to rise.
During the past year, we have learned how to reduce virus-borne diseases such as the flu and the common cold by practicing social distancing and using disinfectants and wearing masks. But now that the COVID-19 epidemic is easing, those lessons appear likely to be forgotten.
Currently only unvaccinated people are contracting COVID-19. I wonder if there might be a lesson in those stats ... that we can ignore?
DOUGLAS PATTERSON
Yakima