To the editor — I see in the July 18 paper that the "extra $600 benefit" is about to expire. Where I work, we were all cut back by 20% because of the virus. That, supposedly, qualified us to receive this extra benefit.
Only one person that I know of ever actually received it, and that only twice. What the (blank) ever happened to all that money? Who has it? Where did it go? Mr. Governor, I hold you responsible! It was your job to distribute this to the people of our state. What happened? (Not that we'll ever find out.)
KAREN L. ALLEN
Yakima