To the editor — Americans have expressed a concern about the plight of the Cubans. Due to their protests in Cuba, the people are mistreated, put in jail and even killed, all because they want freedom. How is America under this administration any different?
We have people in jail since Jan. 6 for protesting in the people’s house. Thousands are guarding our “elite” in Washington, D.C., with fences, barbwire and police all to keep the citizens from their government buildings. I thought protesting was a given right by our Constitution.
Now we are even being censored by the media, with government assistance, in the United States of America! What is our country becoming, another Cuba? This will probably be censored, as I am sure it would be on Facebook.
LENDA LEONARDO
Moxee