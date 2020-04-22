To the editor — I was just wondering why elective abortions at Planned Parenthood are considered essential services during the coronavirus. What if God is punishing the world for abortion on demand and artificial birth control?
In the Old Testament, the Jewish people put on sack cloth and ashes to atone for their sins. More abortions and more artificial birth control sound to me like we have hardened our hearts like the people at Merebah in the desert.
People of Yakima, do you want to sit at home avoiding the virus while babies die in the womb? How hardened are our hearts?
BILL FROMHERZ
Yakima