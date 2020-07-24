To the editor — A letter writer on July 16 stated, “Trump’s record confirms he serves vulnerable persons.” I am stuck wondering, what is that record? It certainly isn’t his cuts to food stamps for poor people. It isn’t his cuts to Job Corps. It can’t be his efforts to continually cut Medicaid. I am sure it’s not his repeated attempts to kill Obamacare. Probably not his cuts for legal aid for domestic abuse victims or people facing foreclosure. It can’t be his cuts to heating assistance for the poor. I’m stumped; could the author of that letter please enlighten me?
BRETT SEELIG
Yakima