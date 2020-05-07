To the editor — It would be helpful if news media would provide the number of U.S. deaths from the recent COVID-19 disease and compare it to other pandemics of the past. For example, coronavirus has been responsible for 63,023 U.S. deaths as of May 1, 2020 (CNN news). The number can be compared to 100,000 U.S. deaths from avian influenza in 1968 (CDC website) and 675,000 U.S. deaths from Spanish influenza (H1N1) in 1918. Publishing this kind of information would help put things into perspective.
JO N. MILES
Yakima