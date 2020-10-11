To the editor — An excellent letter to the editor was from Thomas Cook on Sept. 27. It was spot on about intolerance. I believe it is also about the way some kids are raised having no respect to those in charge, which filters down to police, teachers or anyone else with authority.
I hear horror stories from teachers about things that happen on a daily basis. Nothing can be done. Most police shootings seem to happen because the person did not obey the first command. They are the ones we hear of instantly in the news, and today's media just reports a part of the story, not how a situation truly started, just the explosive parts.
Race is not the issue. There are more white victims than any other nationality in the U.S. Yes, there are some bad cops that have to be removed from duty, but defund the police? Watch the riots and crime get even worse. Do you want to live as we used to, enjoying our many freedoms and knowing we could call for help if threatened, or do you want the Green New Deal, no law and order and other changes that will bring down our quality of life?
MIKE RITCH
Selah