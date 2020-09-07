To the editor — I certainly must have offended some of my friends, neighbors and colleagues with my last letter submission. It was the glares, snarky texts, and memes that first gave me that insight.
So, while browsing through the grocery advertisements in the YHR this morning, I had an epiphany. I need to write on nonsensical topics that are just as comical and bizarre as our president’s behavior. While deciding what to prepare for dinner tonight, an offering of cod “loins” jumped out and caused me to pause. Fish don’t have legs, so they must not have loins, right?
After a closer perusal of the advertisements, I began to wonder how someone could actually “milk” an almond. It only went downhill from there. Who would have thought Rocky Mountain oysters weren’t from the sea?
The more intense my search, the greater my confusion. Welsh Rabbit that doesn’t hop, apple butter that has never been close to a dairy, don’t even ask about sweet breads! I guess the whole food industry will now be unhappy with me. Whatever happened to truth in advertising? Oh well, as it’s been said, “It is what it is.”
RON LIVINGSTON
Yakima