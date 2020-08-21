To the editor — I’m a 91-year-old veteran. In 1951, working in the motor pool at Fort Lewis, my boss was a master sergeant from the South. When we went for coffee, he would not go in if a Black soldier was there. “I’m better than any Black that ever lived,” he said. I’d say, “Oh, you are smarter, stronger, jump higher?”
The following New Year’s, I sat having a beer in Garmisch, Germany, when an Army captain sat down beside me and spent the next hour crying in his beer because they were putting three soldiers of color in his outfit. Meanwhile, U.S. soldiers of all colors were fighting and dying in Korea.
In 1953, after I left the Army, I served a machinist apprenticeship at a plant that covered two blocks in the international district of Seattle. The Harlem Inn was across the street. They had about 300 employees, and not one person of color.
Fast-forward to the hurricane that hit Puerto Rico. I could not believe my eyes — President Trump throwing paper towels to people like feeding fish at the zoo. Those people had lost their homes and maybe loved ones. Then all he talked about was how much Puerto Rico owes the U.S.
I was in the Army with young men from Puerto Rico. They have died for this country. Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory.
How did someone so thoughtless and uninformed get to the White House?
ATHEL G. MAY
Selah