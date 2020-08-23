To the editor — Support the U.S. Postal Service!
The USPS delivers in a prompt, efficient, and cost-effective way. We need it more than ever in the coronavirus era. Taking away mailboxes and sorting machines that sort 35,000 pieces of mail an hour kneecaps the USPS.
In 2006, under President George Bush, Congress passed a law, the Postal Accountability Enhancement Act, that required the USPS to make a $72 billion fund to pay for its post-retirement health care costs 50 years in the future. I wonder 1) how many businesses do that, and 2) what is happening with that money?
The U.S. House of Representatives passed the USPS Fairness Act (HR-2382), which would repeal the mandate, on Feb. 5, 2020. It reached the Senate on Feb. 20.
President Trump appointed Louis DeJoy, million-dollar Trump donor, as postmaster general. DeJoy, who owns stock in USPS contractors and competitors, would profit from the demise of the post office.
Contact senators and urge them to pass HR-2328 by a two-thirds vote. The House passed it 309/106, so if the Senate passes it by two thirds, Trump cannot veto it, should Senator Majority Leader McConnell allow it to come to a vote.
JANE WATSON
Selah