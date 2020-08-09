To the editor — OK, I am going to contact the American Civil Liberties Union, maybe hire a couple of high-profile legal litigators I happen to know from Washington, D.C.
What the president suggested back in May is that Virginia farmers arm themselves to protect their potato crops. Now as someone who has been involved in some facet of agriculture my entire life, I can remember having the opportunity to rise late at night as a teenager and venture out into the frosty orchards of the Yakima Valley. There we lit and supervised smudge pots to burn oil, propane and even on occasion old tires in order to protect the fruit buds from damage by cold. Never once was I encouraged to bring any of my vast arsenal with me.
Why did POTUS want us to protect potatoes and no other crops? Is he somehow economically invested in the health and safety of potatoes? Oh, that’s right, McDonald's sells french fries.
This is outright and unlawful discrimination against fruit! Orchardists in this Valley understand the concept of warm air preventing damage to their crops during the spring. Maybe the commander in chief could visit and provide us with some of his hot air.
RON LIVINGSTON
Yakima