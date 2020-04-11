To the editor — Thank you to Virginia Mason hospital for putting together the face mask kits for us to sew. It was put together perfectly and easily made. It does our souls well to help in a time of need.
It is a privilege to pray over these protective masks to keep our health care workers safer in a time of national pandemic. It is healthy and peaceful to know they reached out to people who sew for help.
Kudos to those who keep a clear head in these times and do not play the blame game. Listen to what comes out of the leaders' mouths, not what is repeated. We have all played the whisper game and we know the end results: communication disaster. Thanks again to the workers of Virginia Mason hospital and clinics. Keep safe.
MARLENE BENEDICTSON
Yakima