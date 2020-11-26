To the editor — Yakima medical services are in serious jeopardy as we now are left with a single hospital. Once, there were three hospitals (St. Elizabeth and Yakima Osteopathic), all doing surgery. Personally, I have had two major surgeries at St. Elizabeth (or Providence) by highly qualified surgeons including open heart, an operation now unavailable in Yakima. These and other specialty service providers are gone.
The YVMH facility provides limited procedures and funnels more serious matters to Seattle. The CEO, per the Herald article of Nov. 22, states that our “payer mix” in this community cannot sustain more than one hospital.
The Astria bankruptcy left a now unused hospital building recently purchased by private parties with an unknown future use. If CEO Peet is right, it will not be a hospital (payer mix) and we will continue to decline for acute care and be a “referral” facility. This is a sad state of affairs for Yakima.
NEIL BUREN
Yakima