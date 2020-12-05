To the editor — On Nov. 28 the YHR reported Samantha Spencer had died after a head injury sustained on Nov. 20 -- from a hit-and-run driver. She was taken to Memorial hospital, where imaging studies showed intracranial bleeding. Because there are no neurosurgeons in Yakima, she was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle – a significant delay before neurosurgical evaluation. She died within two days. The critical question is: Could her death have been prevented had neurosurgery been immediately available at Memorial?
Head injuries requiring prompt neurosurgical intervention are not rare. How often must patients and their families experience this scenario before we again have neurosurgeons in Yakima? In years past Yakima had several neurosurgeons. Should not one of Memorial hospital’s immediate priorities be recruitment of neurosurgeons?
In an interview published in the YHR on Nov. 22, Memorial CEO Carole Peet opined, “There may be some niche things we can’t do.” Apparently, she had neurosurgery and cardiac surgery in mind. This must be replaced with a “can do attitude” – by energetically addressing needs truly critical and immediate -- rather than simply acquiescing to what may tragically turn out to be unnecessary and deadly delays in treatment.
JACK LOVERN
Yakima