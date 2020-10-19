To the editor — It’s time to wake up, Yakima! The Virginia Mason Memorial/CSI Franciscan hospital merger will affect every member of the community, yet it’s being kept very quiet.
Consider this:
- By downgrading to a secondary referral center, you will be sent to Seattle for most specialty care. Think about trying to get over the pass in the winter (if it’s open) in the middle of a health crisis; the costs of lodging/food for family members; complications, even deaths, causes by delays. And what about the elderly, frail and poor? You may think this doesn’t affect you right now, but no one is getting any younger.
- Does your health insurance cover being airlifted to Seattle for care that was traditionally provided here? According to the internet, cost of a 52-mile flight is $12,000-$25,000.
- How many top-quality businesses and medical providers are going to want to locate here with substandard access to medical care?
If you are concerned about these issues and the many others that don’t fit into this space, make your feelings known to the VMM board of directors. As a community, we need to focus on this now.
CAROL PERRY
Yakima