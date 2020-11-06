To the editor — The board of Virginia Mason Memorial hospital is to be complimented for the courageous and bold decision to separate itself from Virginia Mason and the planned merger with CHI Franciscan. This was an extremely difficult decision that should have a very positive impact on Yakima’s health care delivery system and economic viability, both of which stood to be impacted negatively if the management of our local hospital was moved to a corporation based in Chicago.
There will be trying times ahead for YVMH, but with the help of our tremendous community members, business leaders, nurses, hospital employees and physicians, our medical community will be stronger and in a better position to thrive and improve for our future.
THOMAS KENNEDY
Yakima