To the editor — I noticed something while reading Yakima County Commission candidate Amanda McKinney's recent newspaper ad. She is supported by many of the wealthy people who backed the downtown central plaza campaign in 2018. Turns out she also supported the measure.
The tactics of the two campaigns seem similar. Outspend your opponent by raising lots of money from wealthy families. Use that money to flood the area with yard signs and ads. Talk in glowing generalities.
Hopefully they fail this time too.
PHILLIP POTVIN
Naches