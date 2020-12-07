To the editor — Steve McKenna's Nov. 21 letter certainly caught my attention. It was about the character, honesty and behavior of Donald Trump prior to his nomination to be the Republican Party presidential candidate in 2020. How could Republicans have overlooked all of these negative factors and still accepted Trump as their candidate of choice?
Republicans respect him so much that they are now going after Republican state officials in usually Republican-voting states for certifying Joe Biden as the winner in their states. Georgia's Republican secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, followed the law and certified Joe Biden as the winner by just 12,000 votes. When criticized, he said, "It is what it is." Raffensperger is now incurring the wrath of Republicans across the nation and being called a pariah.
I sincerely hope the Republican Party will nominate a candidate in 2024 who lives up to the standards of the party and the nation. The number of Cabinet members and other government employees who quit or have been fired by Donald Trump confirms my idea that Donald Trump lives and works by the motto "My way or the highway."
JOHN PUTNEY
Yakima