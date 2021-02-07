To the editor — The current issue of Science magazine includes a sobering assessment of climate in 2020. Despite La Niña pattern in the Pacific, 2020 tied with 2016 for warmest global temperature on record. Land temperatures were a record 3.5 degrees F above preindustrial levels. While the pandemic induced a 7% decrease in human carbon emissions, atmospheric CO2 continued to rise by 2.3 parts per million. Ocean heat content rose at twice the rate of recent annual changes.
Overall, the takeaway is that the rate of global temperature increase is itself increasing, and that remaining within the Paris climate accord targets appears unlikely without strong intervention. The Biden administration has placed high priority on policies that address climate. Based on experience, one can predict that the GOP will push back hard with bogus claims of economic hardship, vilification of scientists and other experts, and with misinformation.
With his impeachment vote, Rep. Newhouse commendably acknowledged that the danger posed by the assault on the Capitol overrode a badly misplaced party loyalty. One hopes that he will bring similar thoughtful analysis to the very real climate threat and will act in the interests of the planet even if it means again bucking party dogma.
MILES McPHEE
Naches