To the editor — As I look forward to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, I am disheartened that the transitional norms that have been followed throughout the history of our country are ignored and dismissed. The men who wrote our constitution thought others of good well would make decisions that put the welfare and safety of our democracy above self-interests. We are now seeing that fairness is not a determining factor in the how the transition moves forward.
I can hope that courageous leaders in our government will encourage a smooth transition in ensure continuity. I, along with many other citizens, did not realize that many of the procedures followed in the past were understood and not written into law. Honor has been the guiding force that has made our country unique.
I fervently hope honor, justice and fairness will again be the hallmark of the United States of America and the rest of the world can count on us to do what’s right.
BETTY VAN RYDER
Yakima