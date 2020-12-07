To the editor — American democracy is under attack! Joe Biden was declared winner of the presidential election Nov. 9.
In the past month, President Donald Trump lost more than 40 lawsuits claiming voter fraud. He is now urging election officials and governors to ignore the people's votes and declare him the winner.
On Jan. 20, 2017, Donald Trump swore that he would “to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States." When did it become acceptable to ignore the Constitution and become a despot? Why are so many Republican politicians, including Rep. Dan Newhouse, silent on this attempted sedition and tyranny? Why does allegiance to a political party take precedence over the good of a nation? What happened to patriotism?
In the meantime, COVID-19 deaths continue to surge, with total deaths now exceeding 280,000. The U.S. economy is set for a dramatic free-fall, with COVID-19 relief unlikely. People will go hungry and suffer!
While COVID-19 vaccines will soon be available, state governments lack funding to distribute them.
Finally, we also learned that DHS has always had contact information for some 1,5,00 immigrant children caged and separated from their parents.
Trump’s incompetence and cruelty continue. His political rallies are still super-spreader COVID-19 events, with no one wearing masks or social distancing. It is obvious Trump no longer cares about the American people or our democracy.
We hope and pray the nation can endure until Jan. 20, when a real leader will become president.
ROB CHANDLER
Sunnyside