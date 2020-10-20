To the editor — With Doug Peters’ passing recently, the Yakima Valley lost a leader advocating for parks and outdoor recreation. He was a founder of the Yakima Greenway, promoted Cowiche Canyon Conservancy, and served as the first president of the Washington Chapter of the Nature Conservancy. Recently, he was on the Washington State Parks Commission.
Working quietly behind the scenes with wide support, Doug Peters cemented great foundations for the people of the Yakima Valley to enjoy the parks and pathways in the future. Please honor him by leaving no trace to keep these areas pristine.
HELEN RIEHL
Yakima