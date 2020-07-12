To the editor — Some of us in Yakima are feeling some envy for the good citizens of Selah. I mean, how many cities get to have a mayor like Sherry Raymond with the chutzpah to defy the governor, or a pistol-packing city administrator like Don Wayman who knows a neo-Marxist when he sees one, or a city attorney like Rob Case who won’t hesitate to throw the book at any citizen who commits the crime of expressing themselves on public pavement with water-soluble chalk?
All we get in Yakima is that hero-of-the-people, City Councilman Jason White. C’mon, Yakima, we can do better (or worse) than that!
ED STOVER
Yakima