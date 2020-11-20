To the editor — I commend Elite Academy and Betty King, the owner, for their compassion and action in working to collect 500 sleeping bags for the folk in our community experiencing homelessness. Thanks.
One of the major reasons for homelessness is the lack of affordable housing. The city of Yakima has declared that we need to be building at least 300 housing units for all economic levels each year to meet the demand. Due to the shortage, rental costs are going up, compounding the homeless problem.
Justice Housing Yakima (justicehousing.org) is purchasing property on which to build a tiny house village for chronically homeless to help address the need for affordable housing for those experiencing homelessness. Yes, houses are much more expensive than a sleeping bag, but the ultimate goal needs to be working together as a community to provide the housing needed for folk to get out of the cold and into a place with heat, bathroom and a kitchen. It is a much heavier lift, but it can be done if we work together.
As we address the short-term needs during winter, let’s be looking at the long-term solution. Every person needs a home. Everyone deserves dignity and respect.
DAVID HELSETH
Board president, Justice Housing Yakima