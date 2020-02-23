To the editor — On Page 4A of Feb. 16's print edition of the Herald-Republic, this item appears: “Community invited to Yakima police awards ceremony Tuesday.” The item announces that the Yakima Police Department will hold an awards ceremony granting recognition of various figures in the department, including recent retirees. The ceremony was to be held Feb. 18 at the Foursquare Church in Yakima and was to be covered by “Y-PAC, the city’s government access cable channel ... and will be available on the city of Yakima website.”
I call upon the Yakima Herald-Republic to inquire into the commingling of city affairs with a religious organization and whether that comingling is appropriate in our system of government. The newspaper could inquire further into whether this step represents an initiative on the part of the police department to introduce faith-based policing into the enforcement of law.
Fundamentally, what is the city’s policy regarding the commingling of city matters with those of religious organizations? Does the city even have such a policy? Should the city adopt one?
ROGER CARLSTROM
Yakima