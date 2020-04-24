To the editor — I have long thought that common sense is in short supply. But now it seems it is extinct. I am referring to the current hoarding trend. What are people thinking? What could motivate a person to buy huge quantities of toilet paper? There is no logic in this kind of behavior. They have made this mess we are in even more intolerable.
Now we hear that the authorities are wanting to release "nonviolent" criminals to protect them from COVID-19. The purpose of incarceration is to protect the citizen from the criminal element. These people have already proved they are criminal. Car prowls are now up. Surprised? These people became incarcerated because of their own criminal actions. If you can't do the time, then don't do the crime!
WAYNE HORST
Grandview