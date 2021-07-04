To the editor — Visiting the Holocaust Remembrance Center, Yad Vashem, in Jerusalem is sobering. In many major cities there is a Jewish museum reminding us about the Holocaust horrors. It's done to tell us that ordinary people can be turned into killers and ordinary people can be killed.
The Holocaust story is told over and over to prevent it from happening again. America is a wonderful country, but it also has a sordid history of discrimination that has limited dreams and destroyed lives. Many want to believe -- from Tulsa-like tragedies, vigilante hanging of Blacks, Japanese internment camps, Indians being forced to march across the country to people of color being unable to eat in restaurants, stay in motels, get haircuts, or buy homes -- that it can’t happen again.
Unfortunately, it can. The lessons of history need to be told and retold. Particularly, in our schools and churches. It's paying attention that racism can be recognized and guarded against. As some politicians and news commentators try to say talking about the uncomfortable history of discrimination is racist, we need to remember George Orwell's warning: “Politicians use language designed to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable ...”
DON HINMAN
Yakima