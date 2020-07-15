To the editor — History doesn't care if you like it or not. It is not there to be liked, but to be learned from. Hopefully, you won't be so stupid as to repeat yesterday's mistakes. Again. If a history offends you, so much the better; you may be less likely to repeat it. No one has the right to erase history. It belongs to us all.
Winners of wars get to write most of the history; losers adapt or die. So be wary of any history you haven't researched yourself. Be especially suspicious of any history people are trying to forget or erase, because that's the very history they are preparing to repeat. That's what surprise is.
Always remember that battles are fought by good people on both sides who all think they're right. No one believes themselves particularly evil, but if you're willing to kill for what you believe in, you have no claim whatsoever to sainthood. But you may survive.
Look upon the statues of good, honest men that history proved very wrong. Vow not to become them.
Ultimately, what accurate histories do is show who really was "right" and who was "wrong." Time actually will tell. But only the survivors can read it.
JEFFREY M. REYNOLDS
Yakima