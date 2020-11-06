To the editor — The Oct. 26 article by Don Meyers about the Yakima Valley Museum is appreciated by the Yakima Valley Historical Society. As was pointed out, the museum was founded by the Yakima Valley Historical Society, the Daughters of the Pioneers of Washington and the Pioneer Association. The society has a long history of meeting and discussing incidents in Yakima Valley history and has not only participated in the founding of the museum, it also has participated in erecting memorials at or to various historic sites around the Valley.
The society was founded by people who had been pioneers in the Yakima Valley. While the founders have passed on, the society continues to meet (not during COVID-19) and discuss topics related to the history of the Yakima Valley. All are and have been welcome to society meetings. For further information, contact Paul Schafer at 509-453-2606. Thanks again for an interesting and informative article.
PAUL SCHAFER
Yakima