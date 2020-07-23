To the editor — Once more we are arguing about whether the Hispanic vote is fairly weighted to elect county commissioners. I can see the problem. It is a problem that Eastern Washington voters have been facing for quite some time. We lag far behind in the ability to choose our governor and our vote to count for president of the United States. The cry to establish statehood in Eastern Washington and call it Liberty or Columbia is the same cry of frustration from the Hispanic community.
As the west side of Washington doesn't listen to us or respond the way we like ... let's try in Yakima County to not be like that. It will be hard to bring parity in just three positions, perhaps setting up two watchdog groups made up of city councils in one and school districts in the other. Some may say this is vindictive or oppressive. I would like to think of it as leadership training. We need to include and listen to our neighbors who are trying to tell us something.
Besides, we need to start thinking of more than just ourselves; we need to practice being our own state.
LONNIE MORGAN
Yakima