To the editor — It is embarrassing to see the amount of debris on both sides of the freeway from Union Gap to Naches.
Don't we have state cleanup crews? How long do we have to wait to have all the cans, bottles, buckets, plastic, and paper put into bags and picked up? Not only is all the debris an eyesore, it is a safety issue. This junk flies across the freeway on a windy day.
Maybe we could utilize inmates from our local jail to spend some time working for their three squares a day by picking up freeway trash. It is difficult to see the beauty driving through Yakima when all you see is garbage. If there is a volunteer litter patrol available, then sign me up. It is time we took some pride in our town.
ROBERT SIMONSON
Yakima