To the editor — In this season of reflection and during a time of strife in politics and the economy, there shines a bright light in the little town of Tieton. The Highland Food Bank serves about 100 families a week with nutritious food and necessities such as toilet paper and laundry soap. We expect to provide 123 kids with a coat, hat, pair of gloves, pair of shoes, a blanket and a toy for Christmas. It's quite an undertaking for our little group.
The food bank is managed by Paige Matson (and her family). She works tirelessly on an almost-daily basis. Her energy and commitment leave me breathless.
So if you think the world is falling apart, I urge you to come out to Tieton on a Saturday morning and see how we serve our community with love and dignity.
MICHELLE WYLES
Tieton