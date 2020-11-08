To the editor — In 2015 my husband and I purchased our first home on a small piece of property for $69,000. As senior citizens and expecting to live comfortably here for the rest of our lives, we chose wisely by our means.
Last year the 1978 manufactured home alone was assessed at $19,700 and to our shock was valued at $80,300 this year. That's four times the value as in 2015's and 2019's assessments and quite a bit more than the full price for property and home in 2015. The total assessment for home and property is $126,800, almost double the original price we are paying on. We are not eligible for senior citizen discounts because we are just over qualifying income.
The Assessor's Office justifies the huge increase by the growth in our area. Does a $1 million-plus house being built in this area account for the increase? Otherwise, in the five years we have lived in Gleed, we have not seen any growth that would justify that much growth in our property taxes.
THERESA CUNNINGHAM
Yakima