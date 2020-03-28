To the editor — I found Kay Funk’s editorial on March 23 to be relevant, as she illustrated a death that never should have occurred. I believe in the importance of illustrating the failure of Kayce McDermed’s caregiver to adequately care for the quadriplegic Kayce. Despite having many "professionals" in Kayce’s life who were supposed to prevent such a tragedy, the neglect that occurred to Kayce was criminal and resulted in her death.
I did, however, take issue with Funk’s characterization of CNAs and other support staff with “minimal education”: I know several competent mothers without degrees or college education that care for their disabled children and do an admirable job. I also know several physicians with very little skill or empathy despite their years of “higher education.” I don’t believe that higher education is required to care for another human being, and Funk’s comment about CNAs being "the lowest rung of health care education and certification" was unnecessary and insulting.
Kayce’s death was the result of several professionals in her life and an incompetent caregiver. Doctors, nurses, case managers and entire departments at DSHS all share the blame. Her blood is on your hands.
MICHELLE BERTHON
Yakima