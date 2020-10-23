To the editor — I cannot thank you enough for not printing any of the salacious reports about the Biden family behaving like a Mafia crime family for decades. How preposterous!
I know it takes more and more courage not to print these reports, especially with all the corroboration that continues to come out. Facebook and Twitter did their part for a bit, but they are now walking it back; they have surely lost all credibility as Biden surrogates.
Please continue the YHR’s position of stonewalling on the subject. After all, how in the world can we get rid of Trump if everyone knows the truth about the Bidens?
RICHARD J. CAMP
Selah