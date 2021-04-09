To the editor — U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler and U.S. Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell are not interested in the plight of unrecognized people in this country. These lawmakers are well compensated and have staff to assist them. Yet when when asked about children being brought into this country and dumped in horrible conditions without advocates or Native Americans asking for help in tribal recognition in order to get needed health care and educational opportunities, they are "monitoring" or "listening closely" to the voices of their constituents.Please!
I have never received a reply to any of the concerns I have addressed to these lawmakers over the many years they have been in office. What do they do? These are not party-line issues. These are human rights issues.
As citizens of the United States we should expect frequent and truthful information as to their interest and involvement in solving the problems facing us today.
KAY MAPLES
Yakima