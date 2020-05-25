To the editor — In this time of a global pandemic, we are grateful for those heroes serving on the “front lines” of the fight. We thank them for their service.
There is another hero in our midst who died earlier this month, not due to the virus but an extended bout of cancer. Ellie Lambert spent her life advocating for the underdog. Her passion was treating with dignity and respect all those among us who experience homelessness. She visited them at their camps. She listened to their stories. She connected them with services that were available. She fiercely defended them when people in the community spoke negatively about those she personally knew.
Ellie was dedicated to housing justice for those experiencing homelessness. Ellie was a charter board member of Justice Housing Yakima and was an inspiration to us as we defined our mission – developing permanent supportive housing for chronically homeless. Her vision and passion for the homeless in our community will not be forgotten. The Community Building at Cottage Hill Village will be named in her honor.
For those of us seeking to help bring dignity to those who are homeless, Ellie Lambert stands as a hero. She will be missed.
DAVID HELSETH
Justice Housing Yakima