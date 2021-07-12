To the editor — I am writing this letter to support Edgar Hernandez Jr.’s candidacy for the office of Yakima City Council, District 2.
I have personally known Edgar and his family since becoming the pastor of Abundant Life Church in 2011. I can attest that Edgar and his family have been a tremendous asset in service to both our local congregation and the community at large.
He has been trusted by the church in leadership roles with our teenagers and young adults, has faithfully served in our worship team, and has served as an excellent example of a great husband and father. He is known in our church for his calm demeanor, sensible approach to problem solving and his ability to get along with people. He is well liked and much appreciated.
Most importantly, I am witness to Edgar’s passion about serving his community. As a longtime Yakima resident, he still lives in the area that he grew up in, and I have heard him passionately speak about his desire to improve the city. He has common-sense solutions to problems that Yakima residents face, especially when it comes to dealing with crime. I am confident that he will be an excellent council member.
PASTOR PHIL VARGAS
Yakima